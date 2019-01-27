Michigan State vs. Purdue: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Is it possible to lose two players to the first-round of the NBA Draft, return mostly the same roster, and not be named Kentucky or Duke? In the case of Michigan State, the answer appears an emphatic yes.

The Spartans, after dropping their first game of the season to preseason No. 1 Kansas, have won 18 of their last 19 games dating back to mid-November. They face one of their toughest road tests of the season on Sunday against Purdue, only days removed from dismantling No. 19 Iowa State 82-67 in Iowa.

On the line for Sparty is the inside track to maintain the regular season lead in the Big Ten standings, along with one of the nation's longest winning streaks. For the Boilermakers, it's a potentially massive resume-booster that would go a long ways towards solidifying a spot for them in the Big Dance. Jerry Palm currently projects they will land comfortably in the field as a No.7 seed, with opportunity to improve that mark if Purdue can reel off a few upsets like it has a chance to do Sunday.

Viewing information

When : Sunday at 1 p.m. ET



: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)

CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan State -2.5

Pick: Purdue 74, Michigan State 73



