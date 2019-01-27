Michigan State vs. Purdue score: Boilermakers down No. 6 Spartans for statement victory
Purdue grabbed its best win of the season and inched closer to the top of the standings
Michigan State made a spirited run to dig out of the oceanic trench Purdue flung it into on Sunday in West Lafayette, Indiana, by chopping a 22-point lead down to four off a late second-half surge, but the Boilermakers would not be had on their home court. Not with the way they shot the ball from deep, the way they were more physical than Sparty throughout, the way they closed by hitting clutch free throws to seal a 73-63 win, one after another, in front of a capacity crowd in Mackey Arena.
Michigan State outscored Purdue in the second half, pouring in 44 points and adding six triples to make the rowdy contingent of Boilermakers sweat, if only for a moment, but the Boilermakers' 37-19 halftime lead proved impossible to surmount.
Led by 17 points from Ryan Cline and 14 from veteran guard Carsen Edwards, the Boilermakers improve to 14-6 overall and 7-2 in Big Ten play, handing Michigan State (18-2, 9-1 Big Ten) its first loss in conference play and first loss on the season since Nov. 27.
