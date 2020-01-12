Michigan State vs. Purdue score, takeaways: Boilermakers rout No. 8 Spartans in another Big Ten upset

A weekend full of puzzling outcomes in the Big Ten continued Sunday as unranked Purdue knocked off No. 8 Michigan State 71-42. The Boilermakers became the fourth team from within the conference to win as an underdog over the weekend, joining Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin. This was the only outcome of the four, however, that didn't feel like an underdog won.

Purdue went wire-to-wire in leading the Spartans in an impressive, thorough beatdown. The Boilermakers jumped out to a 19-4 lead early and led by as many as 22 points in the first half and 29 in the second, putting enough cushion in the lead to make it an insurmountable one for Michigan State. Sparty did make it mildly interesting by cutting the lead to 11 in the second half, but Purdue fed off the energy of the home crowd and never flinched as it cruised to the victory.

Purdue's win is impressive on its own, but its energy all the more so considering Thursday it went to two overtimes before falling 84-78 to Michigan -- the second consecutive Big Ten loss for the Boilermakers. Michigan State also played Thursday but took care of Minnesota 74-58 in regulation. Based off how each team came out Sunday, you'd have thought Michigan State was the one coming off a double-OT outing and not Purdue. Sparty looked flat and lethargic early, struggling to generate offense while Purdue made shot after shot in a game that felt and looked more like a 40-minute party than anything.

The loss snaps Michigan State's eight-game winning streak that dated back to early December and hands it a first tally in the loss column in league play (5-1). Purdue improves to .500 in league play (3-3), snapping its two-game losing skid with an emphatic victory.

