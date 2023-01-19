Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Michigan State

Current Records: Rutgers 13-5; Michigan State 12-6

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans and the #23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The Scarlet Knights will be strutting in after a victory while MSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Spartans were just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 64-63 to the Purdue Boilermakers. A silver lining for MSU was the play of guard Tyson Walker, who had 30 points.

Speaking of close games: RU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, sneaking past 68-64. It was another big night for RU's guard Cam Spencer, who had 21 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Spartans, who are 9-8 against the spread.

MSU is now 12-6 while the Scarlet Knights sit at 13-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU is stumbling into the game with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.6 on average. To make matters even worse for MSU, RU comes into the matchup boasting the 31st most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State have won nine out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.