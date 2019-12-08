Michigan State vs. Rutgers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 11 Michigan State (home) vs. Rutgers (away)

Current Records: Michigan State 5-3; Rutgers 6-2

What to Know

The #11 Michigan State Spartans are 7-0 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. MSU will stay at home another game and welcome RU at 7 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The Spartans will be hoping to build upon the 71-60 win they picked up against RU the last time they played in February.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, the Duke Blue Devils took down MSU 87-75. The losing side was boosted by F Xavier Tillman, who had 20 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, RU also played a game with a lot of turnovers (32) and lost 71-60 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Scarlet Knights got a solid performance out of F Myles Johnson, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That makes it three consecutive games in which Johnson has had at least ten rebounds.

The Spartans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Spartans come into the matchup boasting the 31st most points per game in the league at 80.1. The Scarlet Knights have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 47.40% field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Michigan State have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last five years.