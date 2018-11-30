Michigan State vs. Rutgers odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 6-1 roll

The Friday night college basketball schedule tips off with a 6 p.m. ET start in the Big Ten featuring No. 9 Michigan State visiting Rutgers for an early-season conference clash. The Spartans are looking to bounce back from a surprising loss at Louisville, while the Scarlet Knights hope to record a statement win to help validate their 5-1 start. Michigan State is an 8.5-point favorite, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 136.5 in the latest Michigan State vs. Rutgers odds. Before locking in any Michigan State vs. Rutgers picks, be sure to check out the projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has taken Rutgers' stifling defense into account. The Scarlet Knights have been one of the best defensive squads in the nation, giving up just 56.5 points per game.

That defense was the key to a 57-54 win over Miami earlier this week, as guard Geo Baker blocked a three-pointer at the horn that could have tied the score for the Hurricanes. A similar effort on that end of the court could lead to an upset, or at least keep this game within the spread.

But the Scarlet Knights haven't seen the type of talent that Michigan State will be bringing to the Rutgers Athletic Center on Friday.

The Spartans (5-2) have been battle-tested early in the season, already taking on powerhouses like Kansas, Texas, UCLA and Louisville. And while they've split those four games, Joshua Langford (18 ppg), Cassius Winston (17.3 ppg) and Nick Ward (13.9 ppg) have shown enough scoring prowess to pencil MSU in as a legitimate Big Ten contender this year.

With an average of 88 points per game thus far despite the grueling schedule, the Spartans, who are shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc thus far, will look to stretch Rutgers' defense.

