The Michigan State Spartans look to continue their winning ways on their home court against the 23rd-ranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Thursday. The Spartans (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten), who are tied with Wisconsin and Iowa for fourth in the conference, are 6-0 against Rutgers all-time in East Lansing, Michigan. The Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten), who are second in the league, one game behind first-place Purdue, have won the last two games against Michigan State. Rutgers is coming off a 68-64 win over Ohio State on Sunday, while the Spartans dropped a 64-63 decision to Purdue on Monday.

Tipoff from the Breslin Center is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Michigan State leads the all-time series 11-2. The Spartans are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Michigan State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 125.5. Before making any Michigan State vs. Rutgers picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. Over the past two college basketball seasons, he is 391-286 (plus $2,714). Severance has been on a roll thus far during the 2022-23 college basketball season, going 77-59-1 in his last 137 picks. Anyone following his college basketball picks is way up.

Now, he's set his sights on Michigan State vs. Rutgers and just locked in his picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Rutgers vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Rutgers spread: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State vs. Rutgers over/under: 125.5 points

RUT: The Scarlet Knights are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning % above .600

MSU: The Spartans are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games

Michigan State vs. Rutgers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Michigan State can cover



Senior guard Tyson Walker leads the Spartans' offense, averaging 14.8 points, 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. At home, he is even better, with 15.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He is coming off a season-high 30-point performance in the loss to Purdue. Walker has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last five games and in 15 this season.

Senior forward Joey Hauser is also a force on offense, averaging 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He has six double-doubles on the year, including an 18-point, 10-rebound effort against Oregon in a 74-70 win on Nov. 25 at the Phil Knight Invitational. He also had an 11-point, 11-rebound effort in last Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. He scored a season-high 23 points while grabbing eight rebounds in an 86-77 double-overtime win over No. 4 Kentucky on Nov. 15.

Why Rutgers can cover

The Scarlet Knights are powered by senior guard Cam Spencer, one of two Rutgers players averaging double-digit scoring. In 18 games, Spencer averages 13.9 points, 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. He is connecting on 47.4% of his field goals, including 46.7% from 3-point range, and 93.6% of his free throws. He is coming off back-to-back 20-plus scoring games, including 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 68-64 overtime win over Ohio State on Sunday, and a 23-point, four-rebound effort at Northwestern in a 65-62 win on Jan. 11.

Junior center Clifford Omoruyi registered a double-double in Sunday's win over Ohio State with 14 points and 11 rebounds. It was his sixth of the season, and first since Dec. 30 when he scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 90-57 win over Coppin State. He scored season highs in points (22) and rebounds (15) in a 73-65 victory over UMass Lowell on Nov. 12. For the season, Omoruyi averages 13.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 assists per game.

How to make Rutgers vs. Michigan State picks

For Thursday's matchup, Severance is leaning Under the total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. See who to back at SportsLine.

Who wins Michigan State vs. Rutgers? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rutgers vs. Michigan State spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the expert who returned over $2,700 to $100 players in the two college basketball seasons.