Michigan State vs. Texas Tech in NCAA Tournament Final Four: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream

After a thrilling victory over Duke, No. 2 seed Michigan State looks to advance to its first national championship since 2009. To get there, it will have to get past No. 3 seed, and West Regional Champion, Texas Tech.

Texas Tech has run through its competition, winning by an average margin of 15 points, the best mark in the tournament. The Red Raiders defense has been suffocating and have been bringing out the worst in opposing offenses. In its 75-69 win over Gonzaga in the Elite Eight, it held the Zags to its third lowest scoring total of the season. In the Sweet 16, Michigan only scored 44 points, its lowest total of the year. In the second round, Buffalo only scored 58 points, its lowest of the season. The point is made, this defense has been elite all season and is now playing its best ball at the most important time.

No. 2 seed Michigan State defeated No. 1 seed Duke 68-67 in the East Regional semifinals. Cassius Winston recorded 20 points and 10 assists. Xavier Tillman added 19 points, tying a career-high. The Spartans should have the edge in rebounding over Texas Tech. The Spartans have outrebounded its opponents by 8.9 rebounds per game this season, ranked fifth in the nation. Texas Tech has been outrebounded in three of its four tournament games.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 8:49 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 8:49 p.m. ET Where : U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis TV : CBS

: CBS Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Predictions, picks

No. 2 Michigan State (-3.5) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech -- 8:49 p.m. on CBS: Michigan State is coming off of a one-point win over Duke in the Elite Eight in which it forced 17 turnovers. This is a matchup of two elite defenses. Texas Tech and Michigan State are both ranked in the top-three of defensive field goal percentage. Who's offense will be able to create better shots, Cassius Winston and the Spartans or Jarrett Culver and the Red Raiders? Pick: Texas Tech +3.5

