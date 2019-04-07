Michigan State vs. Texas Tech score: Live Final Four updates, 2019 NCAA Tournament highlights, stream, TV info

MINNEAPOLIS -- Michigan State proved that it is a team worthy of a No. 1 seed by knocking off the No. 1 overall seed, Duke, in the East Regional final to make the Final Four for the first time since 2015. The Spartans are the only Final Four vets among the teams in Minneapolis, with this being Tom Izzo's eighth trip and the other coaches making their inaugural appearance in the sport's final weekend.

Opposite Izzo is the most rookie of the group, Chris Beard. In just his second year with Texas Tech, he's got the Red Raiders in the Final Four for the first time in program history one year after making history with an Elite Eight run. Texas Tech lost five of its top six scorers from that team, but Jarrett Culver leads a group that has been as dominant and impressive in its NCAA Tournament run as anyone in the country.

Both teams are dominant defensively, ranking among the best in country in defensive efficiency, and what we should see on Saturday night in the final game of the evening is a battle that showcases that excellence. CBS Sports will be with you for complete coverage of Saturday night's game from Minneapolis, Minnesota, with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET Where : M&T Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

: M&T Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

CBS Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Michigan State vs. Texas Tech live updates

Thanks for stopping by.