It's an early matchup of iconic programs on Thursday night when the UCLA Bruins and Michigan State Spartans square off as No. 11 seeds in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Michigan State (15-12) has had an up-and-down season and was bounced by Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament after winning five of its last seven regular-season games. UCLA (17-9) was impressive to start the season, winning 12 of 13 at one point and ranking as high as 21st, but it comes in on a four-game losing skid. The winner will face sixth-seeded BYU on Saturday.

Tip-off from West Lafayette, Ind., is scheduled for 9:57 p.m. ET. The Spartans are two-point favorites in the latest UCLA vs. Michigan State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 134. Before making any Michigan State vs. UCLA picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UCLA vs. Michigan State spread: Spartans -2

UCLA vs. Michigan State over-under: 134 points

UCLA vs. Michigan State money line: Bruins +115, Spartans -135

UCLA: G Jules Bernard has made 10 of 18 3-pointers (55.5 percent) over the past five games.

MSU: F Aaron Henry has scored in double figures in 25 of 27 games, including the last 14.

Why Michigan State can cover

Before the setback against Maryland, the Spartans had been on a very impressive run. They went 3-1 against top-five teams in the final three weeks, beating Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan. MSU is 26-22-1 against the spread in NCAA Tournament games since 2003, and it plays with the unselfishness and discipline Tom Izzo favors. It is 69-32 straight-up in NCAA games (34 appearances), and the Spartans will be fired up to be here after a regular season that included a 20-day layoff because of COVID-19 issues.

Forward Aaron Henry is the top scorer at 15.3 points per game, but he does a little of everything. The Spartans rank second in the Big Ten in blocks with 4.7, and Henry gets 1.3 of those. They are third in assists (15.9), with Henry again leading the way with 3.5. Guard Rocket Watts chips in 2.7 assists to go with 7.7 points, and Joey Hauser and Joshua Langford combine for 19.3 points. Hauser and Henry share the rebounding lead at 5.7 as the team gets 37.6 per game.

Why UCLA can cover

The balanced offense of UCLA has given many teams fits, and the underdog is 4-1-1 against the spread in the last six meetings. Five players score in double figures, and the MSU defense allows nearly 71 points per game, ranking 183rd in Division I. The Bruins have scored at least 75 in four of their past six, with four different leading scorers, and while they have lost four in a row, the last one was in overtime and the game against rival USC was a one-point contest.

Johnny Juzang is UCLA's top scorer at 14 points per game, and Tyger Campbell is a dynamic point guard. The sophomore averages 5.6 assists, tied for most in the Pac-12, and he adds 10.5 points and more than a steal per game. Jaime Jaquez (11.7 points) also is a key part of the tenacious defense and gets 1.2 steals and six rebounds per contest. The Bruins shoot 36.7 percent from 3-point range, led by Juzang (34.5), Jaquez (37.8) and Bernard (40.5).

How to make UCLA vs. Michigan State picks

