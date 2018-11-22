Michigan State vs. UCLA: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream
The Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday will feature two major programs squaring off on Thanksgiving night
No. 11 Michigan State narrowly failed its first big test of the college basketball season in its season-opening loss to Kansas. The Spartans and Tom Izzo, who has lined up one of the more challenging nonconference schedules in America, have a shot to prove their mettle again Thursday against a 4-0 UCLA team that is six spots below them -- at No. 17 -- in the latest AP Top 25.
The Bruins have mowed down mostly lackluster competition to date, so Michigan State provides their first real test of the season before a daunting upcoming slate that includes games against Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Belmont in December. Below is how you can catch the late night Turkey Day tussle.
Viewing information
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Las Vegas
- TV: FS1
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan State -8
UCLA comes in with a better record, but Michigan State comes in more battle-tested, having played (and lost) to previous No. 1 Kansas already this season. That experience I believe will give Sparty the upper leg here -- and I like how they've bounced back since falling to the Jayhawks. The Spartans will win, but the Bruins will keep it close. Pick: UCLA +8
[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: UNC vs. Texas
The Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday will feature two major programs squaring off on Thanksgiving...
-
College Hoops Podcast: Zags upset Duke
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss James Wiseman picking Memphis -- and Friday's...
-
No. 3 Gonzaga stuns No. 1 Duke in Maui
The Bulldogs handed RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson the first loss of their college careers...
-
Twitter reacts to Gonzaga beating Duke
Twitter ran amok on Wednesday in the wake of top-ranked Duke's defeat vs. Gonzaga
-
How to watch the Emerald Coast Classic
The Emerald Coast Classic has some quality games Friday and Saturday in Niceville, Florida
-
Court Report: Latest on college hoops
Matt Norlander takes an inside look at college basketball and also highlights the best wins...