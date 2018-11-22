Michigan State vs. UCLA: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream

No. 11 Michigan State narrowly failed its first big test of the college basketball season in its season-opening loss to Kansas. The Spartans and Tom Izzo, who has lined up one of the more challenging nonconference schedules in America, have a shot to prove their mettle again Thursday against a 4-0 UCLA team that is six spots below them -- at No. 17 -- in the latest AP Top 25.

The Bruins have mowed down mostly lackluster competition to date, so Michigan State provides their first real test of the season before a daunting upcoming slate that includes games against Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Belmont in December. Below is how you can catch the late night Turkey Day tussle.

Viewing information

When : Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where : Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

: Orleans Arena in Las Vegas TV: FS1



FS1 Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan State -8

UCLA comes in with a better record, but Michigan State comes in more battle-tested, having played (and lost) to previous No. 1 Kansas already this season. That experience I believe will give Sparty the upper leg here -- and I like how they've bounced back since falling to the Jayhawks. The Spartans will win, but the Bruins will keep it close. Pick: UCLA +8

