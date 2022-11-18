Who's Playing

Villanova @ Michigan State

Current Records: Villanova 2-1; Michigan State 2-1

The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Villanova Wildcats at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at home.

MSU beat the Kentucky Wildcats 86-77 on Tuesday. The Spartans got double-digit scores from four players: forward Joey Hauser (23), forward Malik Hall (20), center Mady Sissoko (16), and guard Tyson Walker (14). Joey Hauser's performance made up for a slower game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs last week.

Meanwhile, Villanova bagged a 60-50 win over the Delaware State Hornets on Monday. Villanova relied on the efforts of forward Eric Dixon, who had 17 points along with seven boards, and forward Brandon Slater, who had 15 points in addition to five rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. On Tuesday MSU relied heavily on Hauser, who had 23 points along with eight boards. It will be up to Villanova's defense to limit his damage.

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.