Michigan State vs. Virginia Tec odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Nov. 25 from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Virginia Tech and Michigan State. Here are the results:
The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the No. 3 Michigan State Spartans at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Lahaina Civic Center in the 2019 Maui Invitational. The Hokies have won their last four games by an average of 29.2 points. The Spartans have won three in a row after losing their season opener. Virginia Tech is 5-0 while MSU is 3-1. The Spartans are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 133. Before entering any Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Michigan State vs. Virginia Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It was smooth coasting for MSU against Charleston Southern last week as the squad secured a 94-46 win. No one put up better numbers for the Spartans than Xavier Tillman. He dropped a double-double on a career-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. Cassius Winston had 11 points and eight assists.
The Spartans won without Aaron Henry, who sat out with injuries to both ankles.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech took its last contest with little resistance, bagging a 100-64 victory over Delaware State. Virginia Tech got double-digit scoring production from four players: Nahiem Alleyne (20), Jalen Cone (17), Isaiah Wilkins (15), and Landers Nolley II (10).
The Hokies set an ACC and school record 21 3-pointers in the win. Alleyne, Cone and Wilkins hit five shots each from beyond the arc.
So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
