Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Michigan State

Current Records: Wisconsin 11-6; Michigan State 13-4

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the #15 Michigan State Spartans on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Neither Wisconsin nor MSU could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The Badgers escaped with a win against the Maryland Terrapins by the margin of a single basket, 56-54. The top scorer for the Badgers was F Nate Reuvers (17 points).

G Cassius Winston just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting and nine turnovers.

The Badgers aren't expected to pull this one out (the Spartans are favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Badgers are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Wisconsin ended up a good deal behind MSU when they played when the two teams previously met in March of last year, losing 67-55. The loss knocked Wisconsin out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at MSU with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 131

Series History

Michigan State have won seven out of their last eight games against Wisconsin.