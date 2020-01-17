Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven model

It's an important early Big Ten showdown when the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans host the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday night. The Spartans (13-4, 5-1) come in off a humbling 71-42 loss to Purdue that ended an eight-game win streak. The Badgers (11-6, 4-2) have won three of their last four, including wins against ranked Ohio State and Penn State teams on the road. Wisconsin has been paced by forwards Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter, while Michigan State boasts the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year in Cassius Winston.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Breslin Student Events Center in Lansing, Mich. The Spartans are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, up two points from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 131. Before considering any Wisconsin vs. Michigan State picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Wisconsin. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin spread: Spartans -9.5

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin over-under: 131

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin money line: Spartans -510, Badgers +367

MSU: F Xavier Tillman is averaging 3.6 blocks over the past seven games.

WISC: F Micah Potter has scored 51 points in 55 minutes over the past three games.

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans are 5-0 against the spread in their last five home games, and Winston provides clutch plays and strong leadership. The point guard is strong at both ends, averaging 18.8 points and 6.2 assists and posting 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He also is the team's top 3-point shooter, making 24 of his 93 attempts (36.6 percent).

Tillman also plays a pivotal role for Michigan State, which is 21-9 against the spread in conference games over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-8 junior averages a double-double with 13.9 points and 10.1 rebounds, and he blocks 2.2 shots per game. Sophomore forwards Gabe Brown and Aaron Henry are doing a bit of everything, with each chipping in more than eight points and four rebounds per game.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Despite their talent, the Spartans aren't a lock to cover the Michigan State vs. Wisconsin spread. The Badgers have covered the spread in five of their six games as an underdog this season, and Reuvers has stepped up in the wake of former star forward Ethan Happ. The 6-foot-11 forward leads the team in scoring at 13.9 points and blocks 2.1 shots per game. Sophomore guard Kobe King has taken a big step, averaging 10.7 points, and juniors D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison combine for 17.9 points per game and each shoots better than 32 percent on 3-pointers.

Wisconsin is 3-0-1 against the spread in four games against ranked teams this year and has gotten a huge boost from Potter off the bench. The junior Ohio State transfer excels offensively, but he is adjusting to the new defensive schemes after earning eligibility in December. He is averaging 10.1 points and six rebounds in just under 15 minutes in his seven games. Senior guard Brevin Pritzl is the team's sharpshooter, making 39.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.

How to make Michigan State vs. Wisconsin picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Michigan State? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan State vs. Wisconsin spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,700 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.