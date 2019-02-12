Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 99-67 run

A clash of Big Ten powerhouses takes place Tuesday in Madison when the No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers host the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET. The Spartans (19-5) come to the Kohl Center at 10-3 in the Big Ten, one game behind Michigan, while the Badgers (17-7) are 9-4 and in the hunt. This massive Big Ten showdown has seen plenty of line movement, with the game opening at pick'em before moving to Michigan State -1.5. The over-under for total points has jumped from an opening line of 131.5 all the way to 136. Before making any Michigan State vs. Wisconsin picks of your own, check out the latest college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has taken into account the Spartans' rebound from an inexplicable three-game losing streak against seemingly lesser competition. They blew out Minnesota 79-55 on Friday to snap the skid. Before the losing stretch, MSU had won 13 in a row.

The key to success has been on the offensive end. The Spartans are averaging 81.9 points and are 14-2 on the season when managing at least 78. Wisconsin is known for its defensive pressure, but when the Spartans face teams that allow under 67 points, they're 7-2 against the spread.

But just because the Spartans appear back on track doesn't mean they'll cover the Michigan State vs. Wisconsin spread on Tuesday.

The Badgers have won and covered six of their seven games, led by a defense that allows just 61 points per game, 10th fewest in the nation. The Badgers are 9-2 at home, where they've been underdog just once. They also shot 49 percent and rolled No. 2 Michigan 64-54 (at +3.5) on Jan. 19.

Forward Ethan Happ is averaging 18.3 points and 10.5 rebounds, ranking in the top five in the Big Ten in both categories. He poured in 19.3 points per game in three matchups with the Spartans last season. Wisconsin has covered in five of its past seven meetings with MSU.

