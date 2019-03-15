Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, line, spread: 2019 Big Ten Tournament picks, predictions from expert on 45-29 run

The No. 1-seeded Michigan State Spartans and the No. 4-seeded Wisconsin Badgers meet in the semifinals of the 2019 Big Ten Tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. The Spartans are a five-point favorite, with the total at 129.5 in the latest Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds. Michigan State beat Wisconsin on the road in the only meeting between these teams this season. And with a trip to the Big Ten Tournament title game on the line, you'll want to check out the Michigan State vs. Wisconsin picks and 2019 Big Ten Tournament predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based expert and winner of multiple handicapping contests with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in picking college athletics. He enters the weekend with a sparkling 45-29 record in against-the-spread college basketball picks.

Michigan State has won eight of its last nine games, which includes a dominant 67-59 victory over Wisconsin on the road.

For Saturday, Nagel has taken into account that Michigan State has won eight of its last nine games, which includes a dominant 67-59 victory over Wisconsin on the road. The Spartans were led by Cassius Winston, who recorded 23 points, six assists and six rebounds against the Badgers.

In order for the Spartans to advance to the Big Ten title game, they'll need another huge performance from Winston. His play on both ends has helped the Spartans get back on track after losing three straight Big Ten contests earlier this season. Michigan State's defense has been impressive overall during that span, holding its opponents to 63 points or less in six of their past nine games, and if the Spartans can hold the Badgers to another low number on Saturday, they'll have a great chance to get the win and cover at the United Center.

But just because Winston and the Spartans are playing well on both sides of the court doesn't mean they'll cover the Michigan State vs. Wisconsin spread in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Wisconsin's Ethan Happ is one of the nation's best players and he'll be a load to handle on Saturday. He's enters Saturday's showdown averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season. He's an extremely difficult matchup for opposing defenders and has racked up 21 double-doubles this season, including a strong 20 points and 12 rebounds against the Spartans.

Nagel is leaning toward the under.

Who wins Wisconsin vs. Michigan State? And which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wisconsin vs. Michigan State spread you should be all over, all from a senior analyst who has crushed his recent college basketball picks against the spread.