Big Ten foes link up when the Michigan St. Spartans (12-7) battle against the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (15-4) on Friday. The Spartans roll into this game on a three-game win streak. They beat Maryland 61-59 on Sunday. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has won eight of its last nine games. On Jan. 23, the Badgers outlasted Minnesota 61-59.

Tipoff from the Kohl Center in Wisconsin is set for 8 p.m. ET. Michigan State leads the all-time series 19-10. The Badgers are 3-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 137. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Michigan State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 season on a 114-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 19-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Wisconsin and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin spread: Badgers -3

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Over-Under: 137 points

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin money line: Badgers -152, Spartans +128

MSU: Michigan State has hit the 1H Game Total Under in 19 of their last 33 games

WIS: Wisconsin has hit the 1H Money line in 21 of their last 35 games



Michigan State vs. Wisconsin picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badges play stout defense and make the opposing offenses work for every shot. They head into this affair ranked fourth in the Big Ten in scoring defense (66.9) and first in combined opponent rebounds (28.6), making things tough on the glass. Sophomore guard AJ Storr is one of the main assets on the offensive end.

Storr has been more aggressive in attacking the lane and creating offense. The Illinois native leads the team in scoring (15.3) with 3.6 rebounds per game. He's finished with 15-plus points in six of his last eight games. On Jan. 16 against Penn State, Storr tallied 23 points, five rebounds, and two assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan State can cover

Senior guard Tyson Walker is an agile ball handler in the backcourt. Walker has a reliable jumper off the dribble while using his quickness to get into the lane. The New York native is fourth in the conference in scoring (19.7) with 2.9 assists per game. On Jan. 18 versus Minnesota, Walker finished with 21 points and three boards.

This was his ninth game of the season with 20-plus points. Senior guard A.J. Hoggard excels in multiple aspects of the game. Hoggard plays superb defense and has good court vision as a facilitator. He leads the squad in assists (5) along with 11.2 points per game. In the Jan. 11 battle against Illinois, Hoggard tallied 16 points, six boards, and three assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan State vs. Wisconsin picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 142 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Michigan State, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio vs. Kent State spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 19-5 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.