The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans will try to stay atop the Big Ten standings when they host the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday. Michigan State (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) is riding a four-game winning streak and is coming off a buzzer-beating win from beyond midcourt against No. 16 Maryland on Wednesday. Wisconsin (22-6, 12-5) has won six of its last seven games, including an 88-62 win over Washington on Tuesday. This is the lone meeting between the Spartans and Badgers this season.

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The Wisconsin vs. Michigan State odds via SportsLine consensus list the Spartans as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 147. You can watch this matchup on CBS and Paramount+, where you can get a seven-day free trial right here.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated Michigan State vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times and revealed the three best bets for this game. See all the college basketball picks from SportsLine right here.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are three college basketball best bets for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State (on CBS and Paramount+) on Sunday:

Over 147 (-110)

The Badgers have been one of the most efficient offenses in the country this season, averaging 81.9 points per game (23rd in the nation) overall this season and 81.1 points per game in Big Ten play (second in the conference). Meanwhile, Michigan State hasn't been quite as prolific, but averages a respectable 78.2 points per game for the season and 76.6 in conference play. The Over has also hit in two of the last three head-to-head meetings between these programs. See all of the model's Sunday college basketball picks here.

The Pick: Over 147 -- The Over hits in 54% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Michigan State 75, Wisconsin 73

Bonus Sunday CBB pick: Sportsline expert Larry Hartstein, who is 37-15 over his last 52 college basketball picks, has locked in a confident pick for Colorado vs. Kansas State right here.

Wisconsin +4.5 (-111)

These two programs have split their last 10 matchups both straight up and against the spread, but Wisconsin has won and covered in two of the last three meetings. That includes a win as a 5-point underdog on its last trip to East Lansing. The Badgers have also covered the spread in six of their last seven overall and seven of their last eight on the road. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

The Pick: Wisconsin +4.5 -- The Badgers cover in 56% of simulations

Projected final score: Michigan State 75, Wisconsin 73

Bonus Sunday pick: SportsLine's model is on a 220-160 roll on college basketball picks dating back to 2023 and it has simulated every game on Sunday 10,000 times. See the model's best bets for every Sunday college basketball game right here.

Wisconsin Over 71.5 team total points (-115)

The Badgers have only failed to reach 72 points or more once in their last 11 games and they've scored at least 88 points in three of their past four games. Wisconsin shot at least 50% from the floor in each of those high-scoring contests and the backcourt of John Tonje and John Blackwell has been the driving force. Tonje is averaging 19.5 points per game and two of his four 30-point games on the season have come in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Blackwell averages 15.2 points per game and had 24 points in the win over Washington on Tuesday. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

The Pick: Wisconsin Over 71.5 team points -- The Badgers score 73 points in the simulations

Projected final score: Michigan State 75, Wisconsin 73

Bonus Sunday CBB pick: SportsLine's Jason La Canfora is 24-14 (+975) over his last 38 college basketball picks and just locked in his top play Michigan vs. Illinois here.

Want more college basketball picks for Sunday?

You've seen the model's college basketball best bets for Michigan State vs. Wisconsin. Now, get picks for every game from SportsLine's model that's on a 220-160 roll on college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Visit SportsLine to get all of its college basketball picks for Sunday right here.

And don't forget to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State and other select college basketball games on CBS and Paramount+. Get a free seven-day trial right here.