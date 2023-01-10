A pair of red-hot teams square off when the Michigan State Spartans take on the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers in a key Big Ten battle on Tuesday. The Spartans (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten), who are tied with three other teams including Wisconsin for second-place in the conference, have won six games in a row. The Badgers (11-3, 3-1), who are 6-1 on their home floor this season, have won six of the past seven games. Michigan State defeated Michigan 59-53 on Saturday, while Illinois downed Wisconsin 79-69 that same day.

Tip-off from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Michigan State leads the all-time series 85-67, but Wisconsin holds a 47-27 series edge in games played in Madison. The Spartans are favored by 1 point in the latest Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is set at 126.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Michigan State picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 34-18 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Wisconsin and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin spread: Spartans -1

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin over/under: 126.5 points

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin money line: Spartans -115, Badgers -105

MSU: The Spartans are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games against an opponent with a winning record

WISC: The Badgers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games against a team with a winning % above .600

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Wisconsin can cover



With senior forward Tyler Wahl's status uncertain due to an injury, the Badgers will turn to a number of different scoring options. Wisconsin's leading scorer hurt his ankle in a win over Minnesota on Jan. 3. Looking to fill some of the scoring void will be junior forward Steven Crowl. Crowl averages 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, and is coming off a 20-point, 12-rebound effort in the loss at Illinois.

Also helping lift the Badgers is sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn. He is coming off a 22-point, seven-assist and four steal performance at Illinois. He has reached double-digit scoring in three consecutive games, including 10 games on the year. For the season, Hepburn averages 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals, and is connecting on 40.9% of his field goals, 50% of his 3-pointers and 71.4% of his free throws.

Why Michigan State can cover

Tyson Walker, a transfer point guard from Northeastern, is in his second season with the Spartans. He is tied for 12th in the Big Ten in scoring at 13.9 points per game, fourth in the conference in minutes (33.28), 11th in assists (3.2 average) and fourth in assist/turnover ratio at 2.67. He had a season-best eight assists in a 74-70 win over Oregon in the Phil Knight Invitational on Nov. 25. He has reached double digits in scoring 12 times on the year, including in each of the past two games.

Senior forward Joey Hauser, who is in his third season with the Spartans after one year at Marquette, averages 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Hauser is solid from the floor, connecting on 46.5% of his field goals, including 40.3% of his 3-pointers and 86.2% of his free throws. He had a Big Ten career-high 15 rebounds at Penn State on Dec. 7.

How to make Wisconsin vs. Michigan State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 135 combined points. It has also generated an against the spread pick that hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 34-18 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.