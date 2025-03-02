The race for the Big Ten regular-season title will come down to the final week of the regular season with No. 8 Michigan State and No. 11 Wisconsin's battle at the Breslin Center on Sunday looming large with implications for the conference and beyond. The game is set for CBS as part of a doubleheader that will wrap with Michigan vs. Illinois.

Both Michigan State and Michigan sit tied atop the league standings entering Sunday with 14-3 Big Ten records, and Wisconsin remains in the picture with three games to play. That sets up for Sunday's game to potentially serve as an elimination game for the Badgers.

With the conference stakes high and Selection Sunday just weeks away, we should be in for a fun one on CBS as we move forward into the heart of March.

Where to watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin live

Date: Sunday, March 2 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus

Michigan State has a 13-1 overall record in games played at the Breslin Center this season and is 9-5 against the spread as a home favorite. It has won four consecutive games leading into Sunday -- including back-to-back road games over Michigan and Maryland -- while collecting a full head of steam and playing its best basketball. I don't expect that to stop as it returns home to East Lansing. Pick: Michigan State -4.5

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.