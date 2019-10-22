Michigan State's Joshua Langford, a key player for preseason No. 1 Spartans, is out indefinitely with foot injury

On Monday afternoon, Michigan State was named the preseason No. 1 team in college basketball by AP voters for the first time in the program's history. A day later, there's a damper on those expectations: Joshua Langford, a senior guard projected to be a staple piece of the Spartans' meeting preseason projections, is out indefinitely.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo announced Tuesday that Langford has a foot injury and won't be reevaluated until January.

Langford played in only 13 games last season before an ankle injury in late December cost him the remainder of the 2018-19 season. Izzo said that specialists found a "hot spot" on the same left foot he had surgery on, which revealed a stress reaction.

Before the injury last season he was second on the team in scoring behind only Cassius Winston. Still, Michigan State was able to overcome the loss of Langford last season by making a run to the Final Four. With Langford sidelined, expect MSU to again look to Winston, the CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year, to shoulder the load in his absence.