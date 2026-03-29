Michigan vs. Tennesees live updates: Score, highlights, analysis as Wolverines battle Vols in Elite Eight
Live score, highlights and updates Saturday as Michigan and Tennessee clash for a spot in the 2026 Final Four
CHICAGO -- This is it. No. 1 seed Michigan has been leveling up all season long for this moment. A trip to the Final Four is 40 good minutes of basketball away for a Wolverines' squad that has been so dominant for basically five consecutive months. But besting Tennessee is no small feat.
Michigan's triple-big lineup of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson and Aday Mara has intimidated opponents all year. It won't scare Tennessee.
Rick Barnes' Volunteers are one of the biggest teams in the sport, too. Michigan starts three guys who are 6-foot-9 or taller. So does Tennessee with Nate Ament, JP Estrella and Felix Okpara. Plus, the Vols may have the best guard on the floor in sparkplug Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who is just wired with all the right credentials to be a March hero.
Something has to give.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live updates, analysis and highlights as Michigan battles Tennessee in the Elite Eight. Keep it locked here as the Wolverines and the Volunteers clash with a trip to the Final Four on the line, and you can watch all the action on March Madness Live.
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5:56
NCAAM Elite 8 Highlights: 2 Purdue vs 1 Arizona
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5:06
NCAAM Elite 8 Highlights: 9 Iowa vs 3 Illinois
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2:39
Painter, Loyer Sound Off After Purdue's Elite 8 Loss
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0:30
Illinois rolls past Iowa, advances to Final Four for first time since 2005
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1:35
Belfor Players of The Game: Jaden Bradley & Koa Peat
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1:48
Robbie Hummel's Pregame Report Ahead Of The Elite Eight Matchup Between No. 9 Iowa And No. 3 Illinois
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0:35
Houston HC Kelvin Sampson Says He Is Returning Next Season
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1:55
Dan Hurley Gets Ready For UConn's Elite Eight Tilt With No. 1 Duke
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1:59
John Scheyer Prepares For Duke's Elite Eight Showdown With No. 2 UConn
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1:03
NCAA Tournament: Precision Player Spotlight — Caleb Foster
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5:49
NCAAM Sweet 16 Highlights: 3 Michigan State vs 2 UConn
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3:20
NCAAM Sweet 16 Highlights: 6 Tennessee vs 2 Iowa State
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8:16
NCAAM Sweet 16 Highlights: 5 St John's vs 1 Duke
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2:17
NCAAM Sweet 16 Highlights: 4 Alabama vs 1 Michigan
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1:37
UConn Staves Off Michigan State, Advances to Elite 8
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0:42
Tennessee Takes Down Iowa State, Advances To Elite 8
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1:38
UConn Defeats Michigan State - Player of the Game Presented by Belfor
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1:32
Alex Karaban 6th Player Ever with 16+ NCAA Tournament Wins as a Starter
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1:21
Michigan Surges Past Alabama, Punches Ticket To Elite 8
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0:34
UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso brutally knocks out Maycee Barber in Round 1
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0:37
Arizona surges past Purdue, advances to Final Four
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0:27
Highlights: Braves' Smith hits WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM to cap ninth-inning rally
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1:45
UFC Fight Night Recap: What's Next For Israel Adesanya
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0:36
Iowa mascot covers fans' ears after horn malfunction causes 11-minute delay
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0:28
KEEPER MAKES WRONG CHOICE: Thorns' long ball winds up in the net
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0:13
Karaban with the dagger: Alex Karaban hits deep 3-pointer to help UConn hold off Michigan State
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0:14
Ament delivers for Vols: Late 3-pointer helps Tennessee secure victory over Iowa State
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0:35
'THE RACK ATTACK:' UConn's Tarris Reed gets the steal and takes it in for an emphatic slam
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0:11
HUGE bucket for Duke's Foster: Late layup helps Blue Devils put away St. John's