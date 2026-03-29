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Michigan vs. Tennesees live updates: Score, highlights, analysis as Wolverines battle Vols in Elite Eight

Live score, highlights and updates Saturday as Michigan and Tennessee clash for a spot in the 2026 Final Four

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1 min read

CHICAGO -- This is it. No. 1 seed Michigan has been leveling up all season long for this moment. A trip to the Final Four is 40 good minutes of basketball away for a Wolverines' squad that has been so dominant for basically five consecutive months. But besting Tennessee is no small feat. 

Michigan's triple-big lineup of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson and Aday Mara has intimidated opponents all year. It won't scare Tennessee. 

Rick Barnes' Volunteers are one of the biggest teams in the sport, too. Michigan starts three guys who are 6-foot-9 or taller. So does Tennessee with Nate Ament, JP Estrella and Felix Okpara. Plus, the Vols may have the best guard on the floor in sparkplug Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who is just wired with all the right credentials to be a March hero.

Something has to give.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live updates, analysis and highlights as Michigan battles Tennessee in the Elite Eight. Keep it locked here as the Wolverines and the Volunteers clash with a trip to the Final Four on the line, and you can watch all the action on March Madness Live
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