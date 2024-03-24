Just over 24 hours after FAU was bounced from the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Owls coach Dusty May on Saturday agreed to terms to become the next coach at Michigan, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander confirms.

May, 47, led FAU to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances the last two seasons and to 60 total wins in that span, including a run to the Final Four in 2023 as a No. 9 seed.

May will succeed coach Juwan Howard who was fired from his post as the Michigan coach earlier this month following an 8-24 season. Howard was 87-72 in five seasons but just 24-40 over his final two years in Ann Arbor.

May went 126-69 in six seasons at FAU, never coaching a losing campaign and bringing a culture of success to a place with almost no history of success in men's basketball. The Owls were a hyped team in 2023-24 after making the Final Four — earning a top-10 preseason ranking — but ultimately fell short of expectations after earning a No. 8 seed and losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Northwestern on Friday.

FAU finished 25-9 this season, its first in the American Athletic Conference.

