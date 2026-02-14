The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines look to continue their dominant season as they host the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. The Wolverines (23-1, 13-1 Big Ten) are off to the best 24-game start in program history. The Bruins, meanwhile, are 17-7 (9-4 Big Ten) and are projected as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the latest CBS Sports bracketology. This is the second meeting between the programs as Big Ten members with Michigan winning 94-75 in Los Angeles last year. UCLA beat Michigan in the Elite Eight, 51-49, in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff from the Crisler Center is at 12:45 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The latest Michigan vs. UCLA odds list the Wolverines as 15.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 139.5. Before making any UCLA vs. Michigan picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Michigan vs. UCLA 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for UCLA vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. UCLA spread: Michigan -15.5 Michigan vs. UCLA over/under: 152.5 points Michigan vs. UCLA money line: Michigan -2041, UCLA +1017 Michigan vs. UCLA picks: See picks at SportsLine Michigan vs. UCLA streaming: Paramount+ (sign up here)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (152.5 points). UCLA has seen its last three games clear the total, while Michigan has had two Overs in its past three games.

Michigan has a historically strong offense that averages 90.8 points per game, the highest mark for the program since the 1989 championship team. UCLA, meanwhile, has cleared 95 points in two of its past three games.

The model is projecting that five UCLA players hit double figures, while Michigan has four, including 15.3 points from Yaxel Lendeborg. The model is projecting 154 combined points as the Over hits 55% of the time.

