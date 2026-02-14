For over two months, Arizona has held the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll. The Wildcats have been the unanimous top-ranked team for the last four weeks. Notably, that unanimous distinction came after Michigan lost its first and only game of the season against Wisconsin last month.

Since that loss to the Badgers, No. 2 Michigan has won 10 consecutive games, including an 86-56 victory over UCLA Saturday. Michigan is now 18-1 against Quad 1/2 opponents, which is the most wins among all Division I teams. Twelve of Michigan's 14 wins in Big Ten play have been by at least 10 points, and six of them have been by 20 or more.

Even during its dominance this season against conference opponents, the Wolverines have had their share of upset scares. Earlier in the week, Michigan overcame a 16-point deficit against Northwestern in an eventual 12-point win. Before Michigan lost to Wisconsin, Penn State missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would've sealed one of the biggest upsets of the season. Penn State was a 24.5-point underdog, and that game represented Michigan's narrowest margin of victory this season.

In the first AP poll of the new year, Michigan and Arizona nearly tied for the top spot. The one-point difference between Michigan and Arizona kept the poll from becoming the second-ever tie for the No. 1 ranking. The only time that happened was in 1981.

Next week's poll could be just as close, depending on what happens later in the day when Arizona faces No. 16 Texas Tech in a battle of Big 12 contenders. With the Wolverines' latest blowout win and Arizona's first loss against Kansas earlier this week, the voters are now in a position to make a change at the top.

What does Michigan have to do to secure the No. 1 overall seed?

After Arizona suffered its first loss against Kansas earlier this week, the door opened for a potential change at the top of the poll and in CBS Sports' latest Bracketology projections. Heading into the weekend, Michigan, not Arizona, was the projected No. 1 overall seed with Selection Sunday less than a month away.

Michigan has a brutal schedule for the remainder of the regular season. And that's not even counting potential ranked opponents the Wolverines may face in the conference tournament. Three of Michigan's five remaining opponents in Big Ten play are ranked, with the matchup against No. 8 Illinois looming large later this month. Five of the remaining six regular-season games for Michigan are against Quad 1 opponents.

Michigan holds a 2.5-game lead in the Big Ten standings over Illinois heading into the weekend. The other potential contenders for the Big Ten regular-season title include Nebraska and Purdue, both of which are 3.0 games back of first place. The Wolverines have a date with Purdue on Tuesday that could create even more separation at the top of the standings.

While those games will matter for the Big Ten picture, there might not be a game in college basketball more consequential than Duke vs. Michigan next weekend in Washington, D.C. More on that later.

If you thought Michigan had a tough close to the regular season, then check out Arizona's remaining schedule. The Wildcats face five opponents ranked in the Top 25 (Texas Tech, BYU, Houston, Kansas and Iowa State) before the Big 12 Tournament begins.

Arionza's matchup next weekend with No. 3 Houston -- which is the only scheduled meeting between the Big 12 foes -- could very well decide the Big 12 regular-season title. In short, Arizona has the tougher schedule, but Michigan has the resume to match up against anyone on Selection Sunday. Arizona has 15 wins against Quad 1/2 opponents, which is the second-most wins in the sport behind Michigan.

A potential Final Four preview next weekend?

Arguably, the top matchup of the regular season will take place next weekend when Duke faces Michigan. The Blue Devils entered last weekend with one loss before being upset by North Carolina on the road. Still, the Blue Devils remained a No. 1 seed in CBS Sports' latest Bracketology projections.

Next weekend's game will have everything college basketball fans want and need. How will Michigan's bigs -- including star center Aday Mara -- match up against the physicality of National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer? Which guards, on either side, will step up?

Above all else, this game will have major implications on Selection Sunday. A head-to-head win could be the difference in how the bracket is seeded on Selection Sunday. It could also be a preview of a game we see in Indianapolis at the Final Four.