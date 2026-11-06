Michigan vs. UConn live updates: No. 16 Wolverines clash with No. 4 Huskies in national championship rematch

Preseason hints
Some over-index on preseason results. Others completely ignore them. The truth is likely more in the middle. In the preseason, UConn's defense looked way ahead of schedule. It put Purdue in clamps for long stretches. Hurley has grown men, positional size and at least one elite defender at every single level. Meanwhile, Michigan doesn't look super connected on defense yet. We already knew Michigan's defense was not going to be on the level of the 2025-26 squad's special group. The question is whether this UM squad is a top-25 or top-50 unit. Any disconnected defense is going to be in hell against the labyrinth that is the UConn offense.