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Michigan vs. UConn live updates: No. 16 Wolverines clash with No. 4 Huskies in national championship rematch

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Michigan and UConn collide in an early season showdown on Friday night

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One of the top nonconference games of the 2026-27 season will take place Friday in Boston when No. 4 UConn faces No. 16 Michigan in a rematch of the 2026 national championship game. 

This Michigan team will look drastically different from the one that defeated UConn earlier this spring. For starters, former coach Dusty May moved on to the NBA, accepting the job with the Dallas Mavericks on the eve of the 2026 NBA Draft. The Wolverines also lost four starters from their title team, with Final Four Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau being the lone returner.

UConn will also look different. Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed are off to the NBA, while starting guard Solo Ball underwent wrist surgery and remains out. The Huskies do return Braylon Mullins and Silas Demary Jr., which is one of the top returning backcourts in the country.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Michigan battles UConn on Friday.

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Preseason hints

Some over-index on preseason results. Others completely ignore them. The truth is likely more in the middle. In the preseason, UConn's defense looked way ahead of schedule. It put Purdue in clamps for long stretches. Hurley has grown men, positional size and at least one elite defender at every single level. Meanwhile, Michigan doesn't look super connected on defense yet. We already knew Michigan's defense was not going to be on the level of the 2025-26 squad's special group. The question is whether this UM squad is a top-25 or top-50 unit. Any disconnected defense is going to be in hell against the labyrinth that is the UConn offense.

 
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Portal bigs

UConn and Michigan had to replace a combined five NBA players who all played in the frontcourt. UConn spent big in the portal for Seton Hall transfer Na'jai Hines, who is a total freak. Michigan did the same with Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam, who is expected to suit up in this one after missing the opener against Oakland with an illness. Bigs from the portal always take a little time to fully coalesce for their new teams, but UConn and Michigan don't have time to wait. Thiam and Hines need to be immediate difference-makers. 

Specifically, keep an eye on when UConn aggressively hard-hedges Michigan's ball screens. Hines can be a bit foul-prone when he's flying out to try and be disruptive. Those avoidable fouls drove Dan Hurley up a wall in the preseason and earned Hines plenty of time on the pine. Conversely, that coverage forces the ball out of Cadeau's hands and into Thiam's hands. The 7-foot-2 big fella has to make good decisions if Michigan wants to find good shots, but he's not a great passer (yet). Friday's test should be enlightening on both sides of the aisle.

 
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Best on best

Cadeau and Demary Jr. are both front-runners for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the best point guard in America. Cadeau is a wizard playmaker who mixes speed, power and creativity. In an ideal world, Cadeau would love to finish a game with 12 assists rather than 20 points, but new Michigan head coach Mike Boynton Jr. may need him to score more than ever before. That's easier said than done because Demary is an elite point-of-attack defender. Demary is all of 6-foot-5 who takes it personally if anyone works him for a bucket. The team with the best point guard play will win this game, but it's as close to a draw on paper.

UConn vs. Michigan prediction, pick, odds, spread: Dan Hurley eyes national championship game revenge
Isaac Trotter
UConn vs. Michigan prediction, pick, odds, spread: Dan Hurley eyes national championship game revenge
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