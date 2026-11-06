Michigan vs. UConn live updates: No. 16 Wolverines clash with No. 4 Huskies in national championship rematch

One of the top nonconference games of the 2026-27 season will take place Friday in Boston when No. 4 UConn faces No. 16 Michigan in a rematch of the 2026 national championship game.

This Michigan team will look drastically different from the one that defeated UConn earlier this spring. For starters, former coach Dusty May moved on to the NBA, accepting the job with the Dallas Mavericks on the eve of the 2026 NBA Draft. The Wolverines also lost four starters from their title team, with Final Four Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau being the lone returner.

UConn will also look different. Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed are off to the NBA, while starting guard Solo Ball underwent wrist surgery and remains out. The Huskies do return Braylon Mullins and Silas Demary Jr., which is one of the top returning backcourts in the country.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Michigan battles UConn on Friday.