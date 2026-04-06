Michigan vs. UConn live updates: 2026 NCAA championship game score, analysis, March Madness coverage

Live score, highlights and updates Monday as the Wolverines and Huskies battle for the national championship

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INDIANAPOLIS -- The final game of the 2025-26 college basketball season headlines Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium when No. 1 seed Michigan faces No. 2 seed UConn in the 2026 NCAA championship game. UConn is seeking its third national title in four years, while Michigan could add a second title to its trophy case with a win.

Michigan's first and only national title came in 1989. The Wolverines lost to Villanova in the 2018 national title game, which was their last appearance in the Final Four before this season. Michigan is 1-6 all-time in the national title game, while UConn has won the national title in all six of its appearances.

UConn is coming off a win over No. 3 seed Illinois, while Michigan delivered one of the most impressive results of the season with a 91-73 win over No. 1 seed Arizona.

One of the main storylines coming into the final game was the health of UConn's Solo Ball (foot sprain) and Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg (knee). However, both players will play after not being listed on the final injury report.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Monday with live updates, analysis and highlights as Michigan battles UConn in the NCAA championship game. You can watch all the action on March Madness Live

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Yaxel Lendeborg knee injury

There was a scare, there were tears and there was a beatdown. But there is no drama heading into Monday: Michigan star forward Yaxel Lendeborg says that he is playing against UConn after the Wolverines advanced to Monday's National Championship game with a 91-73 waxing of Arizona in one of the most dominant Final Four showings in recent memory. 

The Michigan star underwent an MRI on Sunday, which came back "clean," according to coach Dusty May.

Yaxel Lendeborg knee injury: Michigan star's MRI comes back 'clean' ahead of national title showdown vs. UConn
Isaac Trotter
Yaxel Lendeborg knee injury: Michigan star's MRI comes back 'clean' ahead of national title showdown vs. UConn
 
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A championship-caliber clash

Michigan's machine-like dominance and UConn's proud past make the national championship game exactly what a national championship game matchup should be: a mandate to do something of true championship caliber.

UConn has to beat the best team in college basketball. Michigan has to beat the best program in college basketball. It's the consummate clash of an unstoppable team meeting an immovable program.

Michigan's unstoppable team meets UConn's immovable program in a heavyweight NCAA title bout for the ages
David Cobb
Michigan's unstoppable team meets UConn's immovable program in a heavyweight NCAA title bout for the ages
David Cobb
April 6, 2026, 10:30 PM
Apr. 06, 2026, 6:30 pm EDT
 
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How the UConn, Michigan rosters were built

During the 2024 offseason, UConn star Alex Karaban needed to make a decision. As a projected late first-round pick in the NBA Draft, it would've been easy for Karaban to leave after winning back-to-back titles as a starter at UConn. It was also at this time that Dan Hurley was mulling over taking the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job.

Karaban's decision to stay and Hurley's subsequent commitment to the program are why UConn is on the verge of an American sports dynasty. Here's more on how both rosters were built.

How Michigan, UConn built rosters to reach the 2026 NCAA national championship game
Cameron Salerno
How Michigan, UConn built rosters to reach the 2026 NCAA national championship game
 
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The Michigan vs. UConn chess match

It's Michigan versus UConn for all the marbles. The beauty of this heavyweight fight is just how these styles contrast in such violent ways. Michigan uses speed, power and paint dominance to vanquish its foes. UConn depends on superb execution offensively and maniacal fire to thrive on defense.   

Something has to give in the championship bout between Dan Hurley and Dusty May, who lead staffs that are revered as some of the best gameplanners in the sport.

Matchup-wise, some fascinating decisions will be made in the coming hours while each staff dissects the film and formulates the plan. 

National Championship preview: Key trends to know ahead of the Michigan vs. UConn NCAA Tournament title clash
Isaac Trotter
National Championship preview: Key trends to know ahead of the Michigan vs. UConn NCAA Tournament title clash
 
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Michigan vs. UConn title game picks

The final game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament has arrived, and the college basketball world will set its sights on Indianapolis on Monday night for a fantastic finale as No. 1 seed Michigan takes on No. 2 seed UConn for the national championship. With 70 combined wins on the season, both teams have been among the top picks to compete for a title throughout much of the season and now get 40 minutes to fulfill that destiny. 

Here are the expert game picks from the CBS Sports crew.

2026 March Madness predictions: Expert bracket picks, NCAA Tournament odds for title game on Monday
Chip Patterson
2026 March Madness predictions: Expert bracket picks, NCAA Tournament odds for title game on Monday
David Cobb
April 6, 2026, 9:30 PM
Apr. 06, 2026, 5:30 pm EDT
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