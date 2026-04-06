Michigan vs. UConn live updates: 2026 NCAA championship game score, analysis, March Madness coverage

INDIANAPOLIS -- The final game of the 2025-26 college basketball season headlines Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium when No. 1 seed Michigan faces No. 2 seed UConn in the 2026 NCAA championship game. UConn is seeking its third national title in four years, while Michigan could add a second title to its trophy case with a win.

Michigan's first and only national title came in 1989. The Wolverines lost to Villanova in the 2018 national title game, which was their last appearance in the Final Four before this season. Michigan is 1-6 all-time in the national title game, while UConn has won the national title in all six of its appearances.

UConn is coming off a win over No. 3 seed Illinois, while Michigan delivered one of the most impressive results of the season with a 91-73 win over No. 1 seed Arizona.

One of the main storylines coming into the final game was the health of UConn's Solo Ball (foot sprain) and Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg (knee). However, both players will play after not being listed on the final injury report.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Monday with live updates, analysis and highlights as Michigan battles UConn in the NCAA championship game. You can watch all the action on March Madness Live.