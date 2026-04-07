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🏆 Five things to know Tuesday

🏌 Do not miss this: Who will win the Masters?

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Practice rounds at the Masters began Monday at Augusta National Golf Club, and golf fans are asking one of the biggest questions of the season every year: Who will wear the green jacket? Patrick McDonald attempted to answer that question, looking at options from the obvious, like Scottie Scheffler, to the idea of a debutant. No one has won their first Masters tournament since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, though in the last six Masters, three debutants have finished runner-up.

McDonald: "Statistically speaking, Scheffler is operating at an elite clip, closer to his level of play in 2023 as opposed to the last two years when he combined for 15 worldwide wins. So, why is that, exactly? The simple answer: his iron play. The man who led the PGA Tour in strokes gained approach in 2023, 2024 and 2025 has been average with his irons in 2026. That's not average for Scheffler's standards; that's average for PGA Tour standards (+0.08 strokes gained approach per round).



"It's fair to suggest that if Scheffler returns to the iron player of the last three years, he will return to the winner's ceremony for the fifth straight Masters -- this being his third as the man slipping on the green jacket and not putting it on someone else. The historical implications of such are hard to ignore."

We have much more Masters content. Be sure to check out:

⚾ Who is thriving, and who is disappointing in early MLB season?

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Yes, the MLB season is young, but when has that ever stopped a fan -- or the media -- from overreacting to those early results? If you're in a Red Sox fan, it likely feels as though the sky is falling after a 2-8 start. Meanwhile, the Pirates are now a surprising 6-4, even more surprising when you consider they started the season 1-3.

In the latest MLB Power Rankings, Matt Snyder was most interested in talking about the Brewers, who check in at No. 3.

Snyder: "Let's not sleep on the Brewers. I've said many times over the last several years that they are actually what so many people profess the Rays to be. In the smallest market in baseball, the Brewers have made the playoffs seven of the last eight seasons and entered 2026 having won the NL Central three straight seasons. They had the best record and run differential in baseball last year. How do things look in 2026? More of the same, really. They won by a combined 20-3 in the first two games of the season before falling behind 7-2 in the third game, only to come back and win that one late (they scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth). It was a nice reminder that sometimes they can throttle you, and other times they pull off a magical comeback. They finished their opening homestand with a 5-1 record, and naysayers could argue they faced two likely last-place teams (I'll take that bet on the White Sox, by the way; they won't finish last). So the Brewers went into Kansas City and took two of three. That was an early statement, in my view, as I'm bullish on the Royals this season."

👊 The biggest storylines for Saturday's UFC 327

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UFC 327 goes down on Saturday in Miami. As always, every UFC event streams live on Paramount+ with your subscription. In Saturday's main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka attempts to regain the belt when he faces fast-rising Carlos Ulberg. The title is up for grabs after Alex Pereira vacated to move up to heavyweight and fight for the interim title at UFC Freedom 250, which will be held on the South Lawn of the White House.

Brian Campbell took a look at Saturday's card to identify the five most intriguing UFC 327 storylines to keep an eye on, including Prochazka's ability to be one of the best in the world while fighting at his most reckless.

Campbell: "It's sometimes easy to forget that the 33-year-old former champion from the Czech Republic is 6-0 with six finishes inside the Octagon against anyone not named "Poatan" Pereira. Prochazka, who hasn't had a fight go the distance since 2016, has earned performance or fight of the night bonuses in all six of his UFC wins (including twice earning both). And he proved in his come-from-behind knockout of former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. last October (after losing the first two rounds) that wasting time altering his style or trying to carry out a strategic gameplan simply doesn't maximize his unique and dangerous talents. Pereira, who twice scored second-round TKO wins over Prochazka in title bouts, has moved up to heavyweight. That leaves the transient light heavyweight title picture as Prochazka's to own, once again, if he can get past Ulberg. The good news is there isn't anyone else in the division who can match Pereira's pinpoint counterstriking ability in terms of speed, timing and precision. And with the Brazilian legend's exit, there isn't anyone at 205 pounds as dangerous as Prochazka and his impressive cardio when he commits to pressing forward in search of a knockout for every second of the fight."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Arsenal at Sporting CP, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏒 Flyers at Devils, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Dodgers at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Hornets at Celtics, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Oilers at Mammoth, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Rockets at Suns, 11 p.m. on NBC