Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Michigan

Current Records: Central Michigan 4-8; Michigan 7-4

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crisler Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Michigan was close but no cigar last Wednesday as they fell 80-76 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. One thing holding the Wolverines back was the mediocre play of guard Dug McDaniel, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, CMU received a tough blow last week as they fell 76-65 to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The losses put Michigan at 7-4 and CMU at 4-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan is stumbling into the contest with the 46th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.8 on average. The Chippewas have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 19th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.