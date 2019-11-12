Michigan vs. Creighton: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Michigan (home) vs. Creighton (away)

Current Records: Michigan 1-0; Creighton 1-0

Last Season Records: Michigan 28-6; Creighton 18-14

What to Know

Michigan's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Creighton Bluejays at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crisler Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Michigan and Creighton will really light up the scoreboard.

Michigan gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, they took down the App. State Mountaineers 79-71. G Eli Brooks and C Jon Teske were among the main playmakers for the Wolverines as the former shot 5 for 11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Creighton entered their game last Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Kennesaw State Owls and carried off an 81-55 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Michigan and Creighton clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bluejays.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 149

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.