The Florida Gators will take on the Michigan Wolverines at the 2023 Jumpman Invitational for a 7 p.m. ET tip on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Michigan is 6-5 overal,l while Florida is 7-3 overall on the season. The two Jordan Brand programs last met in 2019, where Michigan captured a 64-49 win as 5.5-point favorites.

However, that was Juwan Howard's first year at the helm of the Wolverines, while the Gators have since turned to Todd Golden to lead the team. This time around, Florida is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Florida odds and the over/under is 158 points. Before entering any Michigan vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Michigan vs. Florida spread: Florida -3.5

Michigan vs. Florida over/under: 158 points

Michigan vs. Florida money line: Michigan +138, Florida -164

What you need to know about Florida

Florida is coming off a 70-65 victory over the East Carolina Pirates on Thursday to extend its winning streak to three games. Will Richard had 10 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals to help lead the Gators to the win.

Walter Clayton Jr. led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting and the Iona transfer leads Florida in scoring (16.5 ppg). The Gators now have five players averaging at least 9.7 ppg and that scoring versatility could create issues for a Michigan defense that ranks 297th in Division I basketball in points allowed per game (75.9).

What you need to know about Michigan

Meanwhile, Michigan took down the Eastern Michigan Eagles 83-66 on Saturday. Tarris Reed Jr. and Olivier Nkamhoua were among the main playmakers for Michigan as the former scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and the latter scored 17 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Nimari Burnett was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Wolverines are averaging 82.2 points per game while shooting 49.7% from the floor and 37.8% from the 3-point line to rank top 50 nationally in all three categories. However, they've lost the turnover battle in all but one of their five losses this season.

