The seedings held to form in only one Sweet 16 matchup and that one features the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines squaring off with the fourth-seeded Florida State Seminoles in the East Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Indianapolis. Michigan (22-4), the lone remaining team from the Big Ten left in the March Madness field, turned back a strong challenge from LSU in the Round of 32 to make its fourth consecutive appearances in the Sweet 16. The Seminoles posted a pair of double-digit victories over UNC Greensboro and Colorado to advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight time.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET on CBS from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The winner advances to an Elite Eight matchup against either Alabama or UCLA. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Wolverines as 2.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 143.5 in the latest Michigan vs. Florida State odds.

Michigan vs. FSU spread: Michigan -2.5

Michigan vs. FSU over-under: 143.5 points

Michigan vs. FSU money line: Michigan -140; Florida State +120

MICH: The Wolverines' 20 NCAA wins since 2013 are the most of any school

FSU: The Seminoles receive an average of 30.6 points from their bench

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines were a trendy pick to win the national title until a late-season wobble and an injury to Isaiah Livers, their No. 2 scorer. Livers suffered a stress fracture in his foot in the Big Ten tourney, taking senior leadership and a reliable scorer and rebounder out of the lineup. Michigan is led by freshman center Hunter Dickinson and sophomore guard Franz Wagner, who average a combined 27.0 points and 13.8 rebounds.

Still, the Wolverines need more from the rest of their lineup and received just that in their second-round victory. Reserve Chaundee Brown Jr. was scoreless in the NCAA opener but bounced back against LSU to score a season-high 21 points, a total that was matched by senior guard Eli Brooks on 5-of-9 shooting from behind the arc. Burly forward Brandon Johns, who took over as a starter for Livers, is averaging 9.0 points in the first two rounds.

Why Florida State can cover

While the Seminoles lack a go-to option offensively, four players are averaging in double figures and nine players see double-digit minutes. Senior guard M.J. Walker, the lone holdover from the 2018 squad that lost to Michigan in the Elite Eight, has scored a total of only 11 points in the first two rounds after averaging a team-leading 13.1 points during the regular season. He shot 44.1 percent from 3-point range in the regular season.

Florida State shot better than 52 percent overall in each of its last two wins but has struggled from behind the arc, connecting on only 6-of-26 attempts. The lone exception was senior guard Anthony Polite, who buried 4-of-7 from 3-point range and scored a career-best 22 points in the 71-53 second-round drubbing of Colorado. Polite averaged 9.6 points during the regular season but boosted that mark to 17.0 on 13-of-20 shooting in the NCAA Tournament.

How to make Florida State vs. Michigan picks

