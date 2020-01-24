Michigan vs. Illinois: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Illinois @ Michigan

Current Records: Illinois 14-5; Michigan 11-7

What to Know

The #21 Illinois Fighting Illini's road trip will continue as they head to Crisler Center at noon ET on Saturday. They are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while the Michigan Wolverines are stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Illinois and the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Illinois wrapped it up with a 79-62 win. The Fighting Illini can attribute much of their success to C Kofi Cockburn, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 boards in addition to three blocks, and G Ayo Dosunmu, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, Michigan came up short against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, falling 72-63. G Zavier Simpson (18 points) was the top scorer for Michigan.

Illinois' victory brought them up to 14-5 while Michigan's loss pulled them down to 11-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Illinois enters the matchup with 46.60% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. But the Wolverines are even better: they come into the game boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.20%. We'll see if that edge gives the Wolverines a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan have won five out of their last seven games against Illinois.