Michigan vs. Illinois odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 11 from proven simulation

It's another Big Ten battle as the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines visit the Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday night. Michigan rebounded from a 15-point loss to No. 1 Louisville the day after vaulting into the Top 25 by scoring 103 points in a 12-point win against Iowa on Friday. The Wolverines are 8-1, with victories against Gonzaga and North Carolina, while the Illini are off to a 6-3 start, including a one-point loss to a strong Maryland team on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. The Wolverines are one-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 142.5. Before considering your Illinois vs. Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Illinois. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it has generated a very strong against-the-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Illinois vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Illinois spread: Wolverines -1

Michigan vs. Illinois over-under: 142.5

Michigan vs. Illinois money line: Wolverines -118, Illini -104

MICH: PG Zavier Simpson has 13 or more assists three times in nine games.

ILL: The Illini lead the nation with a plus-15 rebound margin.

The Wolverines have covered the spread in their last five Wednesday games, and they boast a balanced offense that runs through seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske. Simpson is second in the nation in averaging 8.7 assists, and the point guard also scores 12.3 points and grabs 4.4 rebounds. Teske, a 7-foot-1 center, scores 14.1 points and pulls down 9.2 rebounds. Junior forward Isaiah Livers is the top scorer, averaging 15.1 points and shooting 49 percent from 3-point range.

The Wolverines are 4-0 against the spread in games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game. Freshman guard Franz Wagner broke into the starting lineup and scored 18 points in the victory against Iowa. In addition to his work on the boards, the 6-foot Simpson excels on defense, challenging shots and averaging 1.1 steals, while Teske averages 1.4 steals and blocks 2.4 shots per game. The Wolverines shoot 39.9 from beyond the arc, with Livers, Eli Brooks (48.7) and David DeJulius (40.7) all shooting better than 40 percent.

The Wolverines are putting up the numbers, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Michigan vs. Illinois spread on Wednesday.

The home team is 3-1-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and the Illini are 11th in the nation in averaging 83.9 points per game. They have an experienced roster that got a major size boost in recruiting. Freshman 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn is averaging a double-double at 15.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, and three other players average double figures in points. Sophomore Ayo Dosunmu is building on a strong freshman season with a 15-point scoring average, and senior Andres Feliz averages 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and a team-high 4.0 assists.

Junior guard Trent Frazier chips in 10.3 points and makes 42.9 percent of his 3-point attempts (18 of 42). Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili provides shooting touch and passing ability off the bench and grabs 5.4 rebounds per game. On the defensive end, Dosunmu gets a team-high 1.3 steals a game. The Illini are sixth in the nation with an average of 43.44 rebounds per game and shoot 50 percent from the floor (tied for 14th).

So who wins Illinois vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Illinois vs. Michigan spread to back on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,700 on its top-rated college basketball picks.