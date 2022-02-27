The Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-7) will look for a resume-building victory when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5) on Sunday in a Big Ten showdown. The Wolverines have bolstered their March Madness bracket positioning with a 4-2 mark in their last six games. But they're certainly not a lock at this point, and assistant Phil Martelli is serving as the interim head coach after Juwan Howard was suspended for the remainder of the regular season after striking a Wisconsin assistant last Sunday. Illinois has lost the Big Ten lead after dropping three of its last five, but the Illini remain in the title hunt. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Illini as one-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under for total points is 141.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Michigan vs. Illinois

Michigan vs. Illinois date: Sunday, Feb. 27

Michigan vs. Illinois time: 2 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Illinois TV channel: CBS

Michigan vs. Illinois live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Illinois vs. Michigan

For Michigan vs. Illinois, the model projects that the Wolverines will stay within the spread. They dropped their first game of the season at Illinois, 68-53 on Jan. 14, but the Wolverines didn't have star center Hunter Dickinson in that one for undisclosed medical reasons.

That loss served as a turning point for Michigan. The Wolverines fell to 7-7 overall after that setback. Since that point, they've gone 8-4, picking up important wins over Indiana, Purdue, Iowa and Rutgers, among others.

Illinois, meanwhile, has been faltering a bit down the stretch. The Illini were in strong position to win the Big Ten regular-season championship entering the month, but they've lost to Purdue, Rutgers and Ohio State since Feb. 8.

Illinois is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games overall. The Illini have also covered just three times in their last 17 trips to Ann Arbor. The model has factored these in and it is picking the Wolverines to stay within the number on Sunday.

