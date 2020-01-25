Michigan vs. Illinois odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 25 predictions from model on 6-2 run

It's a battle of Big Ten teams going in opposite directions when the 21st-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5) visit the Michigan Wolverines (11-7) on Saturday. The Wolverines have lost four of their last five, falling to Penn State 72-63 on Wednesday to drop to 2-5 in the Big Ten. The Illini have won five in a row, with a 79-62 rout of Purdue in their latest outing, and they are 6-2 in the conference. Illinois is led by electrifying sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu and freshman big man Kofi Cockburn, while Michigan counters with Zavier Simpson, one of the nation's best point guards.

Tip-off is set for noon ET at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines are a four-point favorite in the latest Illinois vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140.5. Before considering any Michigan vs. Illinois picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen some handsome returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Illinois. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Illinois vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Illinois spread: Wolverines -4

Michigan vs. Illinois over-under: 140.5

Michigan vs. Illinois money line: Illini +146, Wolverines -188

Illinois: C Kofi Cockburn has a freshman school record eight double-doubles this season.

Michigan: With 154 assists, Zavier Simpson has 22 more than the rest of the team combined.

Why Michigan can cover

Simpson does it all for Michigan, which is 7-4-1 against the spread after a loss over the last two years. The senior leads the nation in assists per game at 8.6 and averages 12.6 points. Center Jon Teske is the top scorer at 14 points, and he grabs 7.8 rebounds per game. Simpson made the Big Ten's All-Defensive team last season, and Teske averages two blocks and 1.2 steals.

The team took a big hit with second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers (13.6) out for the past five games with a groin injury that he is still recovering from. Brandon Johns is a strong finisher and has picked up the bulk of the work at forward, scoring 14 against Penn State. Guards Eli Brooks and David DeJulius are the top shooters, combining to make 38 percent from 3-point range.

Why Illinois can cover

But the the Wolverines aren't a lock to cover the Michigan vs. Illinois spread. Illinois is 5-3 against the spread in conference games this season, and Dosunmu and Cockburn are an inside-outside combo that few teams in the conference can match. Dosunmu leads the team in scoring at 15.6 points per game and averages 3.5 assists, while the 7-foot Cockburn averages nearly a double-double with 15 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Cockburn also blocks 1.5 shots per game and shoots 55.6 percent from the field for the Illini, who have covered the spread in four of their six road games. Guard Trent Frazier scores 9.9 points per game and makes 37.1 percent of his 3-point shots. Illinois is second in the nation in rebound margin at plus-10, and Andres Feliz and Giorgi Bezhanishvili each average more than 4.5 boards.

How to make Michigan vs. Illinois picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over the total, with the computer predicting big days from freshmen Franz Wagner of Michigan and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn. It also has generated a very strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Illinois vs. Michigan? And which side of the spread is hitting nearly 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Illinois spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,700 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.