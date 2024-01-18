We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the Michigan Wolverines will host the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan is 7-10 overall and 4-4 at home, while Illinois is 12-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Illini have won each of the last six meetings between the schools. Illinois is 10-5-1 against the spread this season, while Michigan is 6-11 ATS.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Fighting Illini are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Illinois odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 153.5 points. Before entering any Illinois vs. Michigan picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2023-24 season on a 110-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 15-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Michigan. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Michigan vs. Illinois:

Michigan vs. Illinois spread: Michigan +2.5

Michigan vs. Illinois over/under: 153.5 points

Michigan vs. Illinois money line: Michigan: +121, Illinois: -146

Michigan vs. Illinois picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about Michigan

Michigan can finally bid farewell to its five-game losing streak thanks to its game on Monday. The Wolverines came out on top against the Ohio State Buckeyes by a score of 73-65. Winning is a bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, as Michigan did. Among those leading the charge was Terrance Williams II, who scored 18 points to along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Olivier Nkamhoua, who scored 20 points with six rebounds.

Michigan is under .500 this season primarily due to its defensive shortcomings. The Wolverines rank 309th out of 362 teams in defensive rating, and they struggle to generate turnovers as just 10 teams in all of college basketball average fewer steals per game. Juwan Howard's squad did manage to cover in that win over Ohio State, but it had lost versus the spread in its prior six games. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Illinois

Meanwhile, neither the point spread nor the final result favored Illinois last Sunday, as it took a 76-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Maryland Terrapins. Illinois has struggled against Maryland recently, as its match on Sunday was its third consecutive loss. Even though the team lost, it still had its share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Marcus Domask, who scored 26 points, while Luke Goode had 13 points with six rebounds.

The defeat ended an 11-game undefeated run against the spread for Illinois, which is now 10-1-1 versus the line over its last 12 games. The Illini have a high-octane offense that averages 81.7 points per game and crashes the glass, ranking fifth in the nation in rebounds per game. Illinois also brings it defensively, ranking 14th in the country by allowing just 39% shooting by its opponents. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan vs. Illinois picks

The model has simulated Illinois vs. Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Illinois, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Illinois vs. Michigan spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 110-73 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.