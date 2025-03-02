The second of two Sunday games on CBS will see No. 15 Michigan in a huge spot as it welcomes Illinois to Ann Arbor looking to keep its Big Ten title hopes alive. The Wolverines (22-6, 14-3 Big Ten) sit tied atop the league standings with Michigan State with three regular-season games remaining -- one of those being a road tilt at Michigan State -- setting Sunday's showdown up to be something close to a must-win for UM.

Illinois has trailed off in February with three losses in its last four games, but the Illini this season -- aside from a few prominent examples -- have largely stepped up to the plate in big spots. Led by the second-leading assists man among all freshmen in Kasparas Jakucionis and one of college basketball's most potent offenses, they are perfectly positioned to potentially play spoiler with Michigan eyeing bigger fish to fry in the coming week.

Where to watch Michigan vs. Illinois live

Date: Sunday, March 2 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Michigan vs. Illinois prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus

It's a testament to the coaching and talent that Michigan has maximized its operation this season and managed to make its way into the Big Ten title picture. But for the Wolverines -- who have a +11 scoring differential in their last nine games, during which they have gone 8-1 -- it certainly feels like a house of cards that could crash soon. This feels like a spot where Illinois could cover a small number, given that Michigan's average margin of victory in its last eight wins is just 3.0 points. Pick: Illinois +3



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno

Isaac Trotter MICH -3 Michigan Illinois Illinois Illinois Michigan

Illinois S/U Michigan Illinois Illinois Illinois Michigan

Illinois

