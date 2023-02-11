Who's Playing

Indiana @ Michigan

Current Records: Indiana 17-7; Michigan 14-10

What to Know

The #18 Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. IU and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Michigan winning the first 80-62 and the Hoosiers taking the second 74-69.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, IU beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 66-60 on Tuesday. It was another big night for IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 18 rebounds along with six assists.

Meanwhile, Michigan entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and carried off a 93-72 victory. The Wolverines got double-digit scores from six players: guard Jett Howard (22), center Hunter Dickinson (16), guard Dug McDaniel (14), guard Kobe Bufkin (13), guard Joey Baker (11), and forward Terrance Williams II (10).

The Hoosiers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Michigan when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 74-69 win. IU's victory shoved Michigan out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan have won nine out of their last 11 games against Indiana.