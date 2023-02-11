Who's Playing
Indiana @ Michigan
Current Records: Indiana 17-7; Michigan 14-10
What to Know
The #18 Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. IU and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Michigan winning the first 80-62 and the Hoosiers taking the second 74-69.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, IU beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 66-60 on Tuesday. It was another big night for IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 18 rebounds along with six assists.
Meanwhile, Michigan entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and carried off a 93-72 victory. The Wolverines got double-digit scores from six players: guard Jett Howard (22), center Hunter Dickinson (16), guard Dug McDaniel (14), guard Kobe Bufkin (13), guard Joey Baker (11), and forward Terrance Williams II (10).
The Hoosiers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Michigan when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 74-69 win. IU's victory shoved Michigan out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan have won nine out of their last 11 games against Indiana.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Indiana 74 vs. Michigan 69
- Jan 23, 2022 - Michigan 80 vs. Indiana 62
- Feb 27, 2021 - Michigan 73 vs. Indiana 57
- Feb 16, 2020 - Michigan 89 vs. Indiana 65
- Jan 25, 2019 - Michigan 69 vs. Indiana 46
- Jan 06, 2019 - Michigan 74 vs. Indiana 63
- Dec 02, 2017 - Michigan 69 vs. Indiana 55
- Feb 12, 2017 - Michigan 75 vs. Indiana 63
- Jan 26, 2017 - Michigan 90 vs. Indiana 60
- Mar 11, 2016 - Michigan 72 vs. Indiana 69
- Feb 02, 2016 - Indiana 80 vs. Michigan 67