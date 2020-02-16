Michigan vs. Indiana odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 16 predictions by computer on 42-27 roll

The Michigan Wolverines will look to stay hot when they host the Indiana Hoosiers in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Sunday. The Wolverines (15-9), who finished third in the Big Ten at 15-5 and were 30-7 overall in 2018-19, have won two straight and four of five, while the Hoosiers (16-8), who tied with Ohio State for eighth in the conference at 8-12 and were 19-16 overall a year ago, have lost four of five.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET from Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. Indiana is looking to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2015-16. The Wolverines are eight-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 139. You'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Michigan vs. Indiana picks down.

Indiana vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -8

Indiana vs. Michigan over-under: 139 points

Indiana vs. Michigan money line: Indiana +277, Michigan -384

IU: Averages 73.0 points per game this season

MICH: 10-6 against the spread as a favorite

Why Michigan can cover

With seven Big Ten Conference games remaining, Michigan's 75.7 points per game is the most since 1999-2000 (75.5). The Wolverines are shooting 46 percent from the field, which ranks 69th in the nation, and have had 10 games shooting above 50 percent from the field with a season high of 57.7 percent against Iowa State. Michigan also averages 8.4 3-pointers per game with 10 games with 10 or more 3-pointers. The Wolverines are shooting 34.8 percent from deep.

Senior guard Zavier Simpson continues to distribute the basketball and has already recorded 185 assists this season. He has 13 8-plus assist games with six games of 10 or more. He set his career best with 14 assists against Houston Baptist on Nov. 22. He can also score, and is just 27 points away from 1,000 career points, averaging 12.5 points per game this season.

Why Indiana can cover

Even so, the Wolverines aren't a lock to cover the Indiana vs. Michigan spread. That's because the Hoosiers are looking to clinch their ninth straight winning season and 46th in 50 years. Under third-year coach Archie Miller, Indiana is 51-39 (.567). The Hoosiers are coming off an 89-77 win over Iowa, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Offensively, Indiana is led by freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He has scored in double figures in six of the past seven games, bettering his average in three of those games. His best game so far was a 25-point, 15-rebound performance against Nebraska on Dec. 13. He has already recorded seven double-doubles.

