Michigan vs. Indiana odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 16 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

Teams looking to make a late-season push to earn a 2020 NCAA Tournament bid meet when the Indiana Hoosiers take on the host Michigan Wolverines in a key Big Ten Conference game at Ann Arbor, Mich. The Hoosiers (16-8), who are tied with Michigan and Minnesota for 10th in the conference at 6-7, are 1-5 on the road, while the Wolverines (15-9) are 9-4 on their home floor.

Sunday's tip-off from Crisler Arena is set for 1 p.m. ET. Indiana leads the all-time series 106-63. The Wolverines are eight-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137.5.

Indiana vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -8

Indiana vs. Michigan over-under: 137.5 points

Indiana vs. Michigan money line: Indiana +277, Michigan -385

IU: Averages 73.0 points per game this season

MICH: 10-6 against the spread as a favorite

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have dominated the recent series with the Hoosiers, winning six straight including twice last year. Michigan has won three straight home games against Indiana and is 47-38 against the Hoosiers in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are led by first-year coach Juwan Howard, who spent 25 seasons in the NBA, including 19 as a player and six as an assistant with the Miami Heat.

Junior forward Isaiah Livers leads the Wolverines in scoring, averaging 13.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Livers has scored in double figures in two straight games and five of seven. He is coming off a 17-point, five-rebound performance at Northwestern on Wednesday.

Why Indiana can cover

Even so, the Wolverines aren't a lock to cover the Indiana vs. Michigan spread. That's because the Hoosiers are looking to clinch their ninth straight winning season and 46th in 50 years. Under third-year coach Archie Miller, Indiana is 51-39 (.567). The Hoosiers are coming off an 89-77 win over Iowa, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Offensively, Indiana is led by freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He has scored in double figures in six of the past seven games, bettering his average in three of those games. His best game so far was a 25-point, 15-rebound performance against Nebraska on Dec. 13. He has already recorded seven double-doubles.

