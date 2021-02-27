The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines continue their march to a likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a Saturday matinee at Assembly Hall. The Wolverines (17-1 overall, 12-1 in Big Ten) have won six straight games and lead the conference by one game over second place Illinois. They are coming off a resounding 79-57 victory over No. 9 Iowa on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers (12-11, 7-9) are fighting to make the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which will be held entirely in their home state, but have lost back-to-back games to Michigan State and Rutgers. Tipoff is set for noon ET and the Wolverines are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Indiana odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The Over-Under for total points scored is 138.5.

Michigan vs. Indiana: Michigan -8.5

Michigan vs. Indiana over-under: 138.5 points

Michigan vs. Indiana money line: Michigan -420, Indiana +320

MICH: Ranks fourth in the country in field goal percentage defense (38.4)

IND: Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the team in scoring (20.3 points per game)

Why the Michigan can cover



Michigan is one of the top defensive teams in the country, allowing opponents to shoot just 38.4 percent from the field. That leads the Big Ten and ranks fourth in the nation. They also allow just 88.5 points per 100 possessions, which is the sixth best in Division I.

In addition, freshman Hunter Dickinson is a force on both ends of the floor. The 7-foot-1 center from Virginia is averaging 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds and shooting a healthy 62.6 percent from the field. Last Thursday, he used his size and height advantage to help shut down Iowa's leading Player of the Year candidate, Luka Garza (16 points on 6-of-19 shooting).

Why Indiana can cover

Sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis is having an all-Big Ten-caliber season. The 6-foot-9 forward from Greenwood, Ind., leads the team in scoring (20.3 points per game) and rebounding (9.5). Last Wednesday, he had his 10th double-double of the season and 22nd of his career, finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Indiana is 17-5 in games in which he has a double-double.

In addition, the Hoosiers are catching Michigan in a trap-game scenario. The Wolverines are coming off a showdown against No. 9 Iowa. Then, three days after playing Indiana, Michigan will square off against No. 5 Illinois in a critical matchup between the top two teams in the Big Ten standings. The Wolverines follow that with two games against hated rival Michigan State to end the regular season.

How to make Michigan vs. Indiana picks

