The No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers will try to continue their late-season surge when they face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night. Indiana took down No. 1 Purdue last Saturday before adding a win over Rutgers on Tuesday. Michigan is riding a three-game winning streak, with its latest win coming against Nebraska on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are favored by 3 points in the latest Michigan vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 144. Before entering any Indiana vs. Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 14 of the season 57-37 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Michigan vs. Indiana:

Michigan vs. Indiana spread: Michigan -3

Michigan vs. Indiana over/under: 144 points

Michigan vs. Indiana money line: Michigan -155, Indiana +130

Michigan vs. Indiana picks: See picks here

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is riding a three-game winning streak coming into this matchup, with its latest win coming in a 93-72 final against Nebraska on Wednesday. The Wolverines are also at home for the third straight game, giving them a scheduling advantage in this contest. They shot 57.6% from the floor in their win over Nebraska, knocking down 14 of 26 3-pointers.

Freshman guard Jett Howard drilled six 3-pointers and led six players in double figures with 22 points. Big man Hunter Dickinson recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, marking his eighth double-double of the campaign. Michigan has dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning and covering the spread in nine of the last 10 meetings.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana is playing its best basketball of the season, having won seven of its last eight games coming into this matchup. The Hoosiers knocked off No. 1 Purdue last Saturday and then added a 66-60 win against Rutgers on Tuesday. They have moved into a tie for second place in the conference standings following those wins over the top two teams in the standings.

Star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds on Tuesday. He is averaging 19.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists, helping Indiana get back into contention following a 1-4 start to conference play. The Hoosiers have covered the spread in six of their last eight games, while Michigan has only covered twice in its last six Saturday games.

How to make Michigan vs. Indiana picks

The model has simulated Indiana vs. Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 57-37 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.