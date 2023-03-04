No. 15 Indiana and Michigan enter their Sunday meeting on CBS with identical 11-8 league records but have differing levels of urgency in the regular-season finale. The Hoosiers are comfortably projected to make the NCAA Tournament field, while the Wolverines entered the weekend as one of the "Last Four in," according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm.

The winner will receive better positioning in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, but that is merely a subplot for Michigan as it fights for its spot in the Big Dance following a crushing double-overtime loss at Illinois on Thursday. That loss ended a three-game winning streak and raised the stakes entering another hostile environment at IU.

Indiana will be well-rested with plenty of time to regroup after a dismal showing in a 90-68 home loss to Iowa on Tuesday. The Hoosiers have a sweep of Big Ten champion Purdue under their belt and have looked like the best team in the conference at times. However, they've also produced dud performances against Michigan State and the Hawkeyes over the last couple weeks.

When these teams met on Feb. 11, Indiana escaped with a 62-61 victory after holding Michigan scoreless in the last five minutes. The Hoosiers trailed by 11 early but rallied behind 28 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and 21 from Jalen Hood-Schifino.

If that game was any indication, we should be in for another thriller as both teams look to get back on track entering the postseason.

How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan live

Date: Sunday, March 5 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Indiana vs. Michigan prediction, picks

Michigan should be agitated after losing a double-overtime game at Illinois on Thursday that it needed in order to solidify its NCAA Tournament résumé. The Wolverines will also be motivated to avenge a one-point loss against Indiana from earlier this season. Indiana is coming off a 22-point home loss to Iowa. It was a concerning performance from the Hoosiers and suggests nothing will come easy against a quality opponent that will be in desperation mode. Prediction: Michigan +4



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson Jerry Palm ATS Indiana Indiana Indiana Michigan Indiana Indiana S/U Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana

