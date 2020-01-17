Michigan vs. Iowa odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven projection model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Michigan and Iowa.
The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines at 9 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the final game on the Friday college basketball schedule. Iowa is 12-5 overall and 7-1 at home, while Michigan is 11-5 overall and 0-4 on the road. Iowa has won six of its past eight games. Michigan has lost two of its past three. The Hawkeyes are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under is set at 147. Before entering any Michigan vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Iowa vs. Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Hawkeyes strolled past Northwestern with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 75-62. It was another big night for Luka Garza, who had 27 points. Garza scored Iowa's first 10 points. He did not score again until 8:54 into the second half and then reeled off the Hawkeyes' next 16 points. Garza, who entered averaging 22 points, finished 10 for 14 from the floor.
Meanwhile, Michigan came up short against Minnesota on Sunday, falling 75-67. Eli Brooks wasn't much of a difference-maker for Michigan, as he played for 31 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting. Zavier Simpson had 19 points and nine assists. Franz Wagner added 17 points on four 3-pointers.
The Wolverines made five of their first six 3-pointers before cooling off and finishing 10 for 28 from long range.
Michigan beat Iowa in the Big Ten Conference opener on Dec. 6, 103-91.
Iowa ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.3 on average. The Wolverines have displayed some offensive firepower of their own, as they enter the game with a 47.8 field goal percentage, good for 12th best in college basketball.
So who wins Michigan vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Iowa vs. Michigan spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
