The No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines are 16-1 overall and 11-0 at home, while Iowa is 17-6 overall and 5-3 on the road. The two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings with Iowa covering in six of those affairs. However, Michigan has won and covered in two of the last three.

Iowa is 13-10 against the spread so far this season, while Michigan is 13-4 against the number. The Wolverines are favored by five-points in the latest Michigan vs. Iowa odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 154.5.

Michigan vs. Iowa spread: Michigan -5

Michigan vs. Iowa over-under: 154.5 points

Michigan vs. Iowa money line: Michigan -220, Iowa +180

What you need to know about Michigan

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Michigan beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 92-87 on Sunday. It was another big night for Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, who had 22 points in addition to nine rebounds. Dickinson is averaging 15.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game so far this season.

The Wolverines shot 53.4 percent from the floor in that victory. Michigan is also shooting 40.1 percent from deep in conference play and that ranks second in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games, and they've covered the number in seven of their last nine meetings against Iowa at home.

What you need to know about Iowa

Meanwhile, Iowa didn't have too much breathing room in its matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday, but the Hawkeyes still walked away with a 74-68 win. Iowa can attribute much of its success to center Luka Garza, who posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 boards, and guard CJ Fredrick, who had 18 points. Garza continues to be the frontrunner for the player of the year award as he averages 24.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

The Hawkeyes are averaging 86.4 points per game, which ranks third in the nation. However, Iowa has lost five of its last seven meetings against Michigan and the Hawkeyes are just 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games overall.

How to make Michigan vs. Iowa picks

