Michigan vs. Iowa odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

A huge Big Ten showdown highlights the Friday college basketball schedule as the powerful Michigan Wolverines visit the upstart Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET. Fifth-ranked Michigan (20-1) has won three straight following its first loss of the season, and appeared back in top form in blowouts over Indiana and Ohio State. Iowa (16-5) has been one of the surprise teams in the Big Ten, but has seen its promising campaign derailed by consecutive losses to Michigan State and Minnesota. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites and over-under for total points scored is 142 in the latest Michigan vs. Iowa odds. Before you lock in your Michigan vs. Iowa picks and NBA predictions, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Wolverines are determined to keep their grip on first place in the Big Ten, which they share with rival Michigan State. They meet the Spartans twice in the final two weeks of the regular season, but any letdown before those crucial games could cost them a shot at the conference title. Michigan appears back on track since suffering its first loss of the season at Wisconsin on Jan. 19. It survived a flat spot against Minnesota before routing Indiana and Ohio State, holding each to less than 50 points.

In Tuesday's 65-49 win over the Buckeyes, Michigan broke open a tight game in the second half with a 22-10 run coming out of the break. The Wolverines held Ohio State to 36.5 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers. Jordan Poole led four players in double-figures with 15 points.

But the Wolverines' recent dominance doesn't mean they will cover the Michigan vs. Iowa spread against a Hawkeyes club that already has exceeded most projections and has a long list of quality victories. Iowa already has wins over Oregon, Connecticut, Iowa State and Ohio State to its credit.

The Hawkeyes have been plagued by inconsistency in recent years, but this season's club has been relatively solid. They are steadied by the leadership and play-making of junior point guard Jordan Bohannon and powered by a standout front-court that is anchored by NBA prospect Tyler Cook.

In contrast to Michigan's deliberate style, Iowa prefers a frenetic pace, and its up-tempo offense averages 82.2 points. The Hawkeyes also have covered six of the past eight meetings in this series, including a 4-1 mark on their home floor.

