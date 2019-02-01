Michigan vs. Iowa odds, line, spread: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

The upstart Iowa Hawkeyes look to halt a two-game skid on Friday when they host the No. 5-ranked Michigan Wolverines in a crucial Big Ten showdown. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa has dropped two straight following a five-game winning streak and needs an upset to stay in the upper half of the conference standings. The Wolverines have won three straight following their first and only loss of the season. With a victory, they'll stay tied with Michigan State for the Big Ten lead. The Wolverines are 5.5-point favorites, up two from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 141 in the latest Michigan vs. Iowa odds. Wagers have been coming in on the Wolverines and the Under ahead of tip-off, but before you lock in your Michigan vs. Iowa picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that Michigan coach John Beilein's teams are noted for their patient offense that wears down the opposition with screens and precision timing. The Wolverines are shooting an efficient 45.6 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point range. Their balanced lineup features three players who average double-figures, with all five starters scoring at least 8.9 points per contest.

But the hallmark of this year's club is an air-tight defense that ranks No. 2 nationally, allowing a minuscule 56.1 points per game. Michigan hasn't allowed more than 69 points to any conference opponent and held powerful North Carolina to only 67. The Wolverines limited their last two foes, Indiana and Ohio State, to a combined 35-of-110 from the field (31.8 percent).

But the Wolverines' recent dominance doesn't mean they will cover the Michigan vs. Iowa spread against a Hawkeyes club that already has exceeded most projections and has a long list of quality victories. Iowa already has wins over Oregon, Connecticut, Iowa State and Ohio State to its credit.

The Hawkeyes have been plagued by inconsistency in recent years, but this season's club has been relatively solid. They are steadied by the leadership and play-making of junior point guard Jordan Bohannon and powered by a standout front-court that is anchored by NBA prospect Tyler Cook.

In contrast to Michigan's deliberate style, Iowa prefers a frenetic pace, and its up-tempo offense averages 82.2 points. The Hawkeyes also have covered six of the past eight meetings in this series, including a 4-1 mark on their home floor.

