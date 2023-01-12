The Michigan Wolverines will look to rebound after suffering their first Big Ten Conference loss of the season this past weekend when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a key matchup in Iowa City, Iowa, on Thursday. The Wolverines (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten), who dropped a 59-53 decision at Michigan State on Saturday, are just one-half game behind co-conference leaders Purdue and Michigan State. The Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3), who have won two in a row, are tied for eighth in the league. The teams split last year's two meetings with each team winning on their opponent's home floor. Michigan leads the all-time series 98-66, but Iowa holds a 40-38 series edge in games played in Iowa City.

Tip-off from Carver-Hawkeye Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Iowa odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 154.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Iowa picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 34-18 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Iowa and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Michigan vs. Iowa:

Michigan vs. Iowa spread: Iowa -4.5

Michigan vs. Iowa over/under: 154.5 points

Michigan vs. Iowa money line: Michigan +175, Iowa -210

MICH: The Wolverines are 36-14-1 against the spread in their last 51 games following an ATS loss

IOWA: The Hawkeyes are 41-20-3 ATS in their last 64 home games

Michigan vs. Iowa picks: See picks here



Why Iowa can cover

Junior forward Kris Murray has reached 30 points or more in two of the past three games, and four on the season, including a 30-point, 10-rebound effort in a 91-89 win over No. 15 Indiana last Thursday. He scored 32 points and grabbed nine boards in an 83-79 loss at Penn State on Jan. 1. Murray has reached double-digit scoring in 11 of 12 games on the year, and has five double-doubles. His best game may have been a 31-point, 20-rebound performance in an 81-65 win over Georgia Tech on Nov. 29 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Senior forward Filip Rebraca is averaging 14.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He has registered double-doubles in each of the past two games and in three of the last four. In the 76-65 win at Rutgers on Sunday, Rebraca scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds against Indiana. He has six double-doubles on the season, and scored a season-high 30 points in a 106-75 win over Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 17.

Why Michigan can cover

Junior center Hunter Dickinson continues to be a force for the Wolverines. In 15 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and one assist per game. He is also connecting on 56.7% of his shots from the floor, including 37.5% from 3-point range, and 72% from the free-throw line. He has three double-doubles on the season, including a 32-point, 12-rebound effort in an 81-46 win over Maryland on Jan. 1.

Freshman guard Jett Howard is off to a fast start to his collegiate career, averaging 14.3 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in 13 of 15 games, including a season-high 21 points in a 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 7. Howard has a team-best 36 3-pointers, which is second in the Big Ten, and has made two or more threes in 13 of 15 games. He is 10 of 10 from the free-throw line over the last three games.

How to make Michigan vs. Iowa picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the point total. In fact, it says Michigan's Jett Howard will score one-half point less than his season average, while Iowa's Filip Rebraca will score two fewer points than his. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread cashes in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Iowa spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has seen profitable returns on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.